Cameroon: Campaign to promote digital skills set to be launched

A three-day campaign to promote digital skills will be launched on Wednesday July 7 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

Unde the theme ‘Youth Employability and Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age’, the campaign is co organised by the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies Antic and ‘The Change Engine’, a non-profit organisation harnessing data and technology to fight extreme poverty and improve the quality of life on the African Continent.

The event will be launched by the Director of Antic Prof. Ebot Ebot Enaw and will see the participation of leading companies, government, information communication technology experts as well as digital skills development and learning institutions.

The two-day workshop is not only to equip the Cameroonian youth with the digital skills required to thrive in the digital age and the fourth industrial revolution, but also to showcase the jobs of the future, sensitise and create awareness and open the minds of upwards of 500+ youth, their parents and teachers, to a whole new world of opportunities.