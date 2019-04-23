Cameroon: CAMPOST workers to begin strike action tomorrow

Workers of the Cameroon Postal Services have notified the Prime Minister’s office of a strike action, planned to start on Wednesday April 24, 2019, sources say.

The “disgruntled” workers are demanding for the respect of resolutions arrived at during a meeting in May last year after the worrkers had staged another strike.

The Director General of Campost Pierre Kaldadak on Monday called on the workers to remain calm saying government is working on providing solutions to their problem.

“The State has launched a three-year development plan. I wish to appeal to all the personnel to be calm as the State is looking into their plight,” he said.

Pierre Kaldadak added that it was not time for anybody to go on any strike, but to work.