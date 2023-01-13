Cameroon: Camrail cancels Douala-Yaoundé and Yaoundé-Douala Express Trains

The concessionaire of the railway transport of passengers and goods announces an incident that occurred near Messondo.

In a press release dated 12 January 2023, the general management of Camrail informs the public that the Douala-Yaoundé and Yaoundé-Douala Express Trains of this Thursday 12 January 2023 are cancelled. The reason for this cancellation is contained in the same document. It is indeed “an incident involving a freight train near Messondo”, a town located in the department of Nyong-et-Kelle, Centre region.

In view of this cancellation, the general management of Camrail regrets the inconvenience. It reassures the public that technical teams are working to restore traffic in the evening of Thursday. It is clear that the cancellation only concerns the day of Thursday, January 12, 2023.