Cameroon: CAMTEL drills young parliamentarians on responsible ICT use

Members of the United Nations Association of Cameroon, UNAC and junior African parliamentarians have been urged to use the information and communication technologies tools at their disposal to improve on their society.T

he call was made by the Technical Adviser no 3 of the Cameroon Telecommunications, CAMTEL, Francis Ottou, on behalf of the GM, Judith Yah Sunday, as he welcomed UNAC and the junior parliamentarians who were on a visit to their headquarters in Yaounde on Tuesday, July 12.

The visit was to enable UNAC and the young parliamentarians have a feel of the daily realities at the Cameroon Telecommunications.

To that effect, they were taken through various presentations to enable them get the history of the Cameroon Telecommunications, it’s missions, functioning and operations and how it has evolved over the years to become the leading telecoms operator in the Central African sub region.

Thus with the presentations, the guests of the day were urged to shun the irresponsible use of ICTs and rather take advantage of the opportunities they present to contribute to the development of their communities.

On his part, the representative of the United Nations Association in Cameroon, Christophe Okala thanked CAMTEL for its open door policy and willingness to welcome them with open arms.

He went on to present the objectives of the association which he said is apolitical and strives to promote the values of the UN, promote peace, social cohesion and shun all forms of descrimination.