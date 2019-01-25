Cameroon: Camtel sacks 17 more workers for fraud

At least 17 workers have been sacked from the Cameroon Telecommunications Corporation, Camtel for fraud as well as various reasons, the company has said.

According to a decision signed by the General Manager of Camtel, Judith Yah Sunday, the seventeen workers were sacked following disciplinary hearings that took place on from the 05-07 December 2017 and 30-31 October 2018.

The concerned were found guilty of mispropriation of company values, financial mismanagement, extorting clients, theft of cables, fogery and use of forgery, fraudulent trafficking of telephone lines, unjustified absences.

The decision to sack these workers was taken in conformity with Section 18 of the internal rules and regulations of the company which states that “Each agent(of Camtel), no matter the category, is obliged to;serve the interest of Camtel and to give the best of themselves; to be selfless, honest and complete integrity…”.

This is the latest wave of sackings after Camtel after about 50 workers were sacked two weeks ago following same disciplinary procedures.