Cameroon: Camtel to Secure Sigipes II, State’s Personnel Management Software

Camtel, the incumbent telecoms operator in Cameroon, and the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform , signed on June 13, 2022 in Yaounde, an agreement for the provision of digital services, according to an official statement released by the public telecoms company.

The services of Camtel will secure the deployment of the computer system of integrated management of personnel and payroll of the State of 2nd generation (Sigipes II). It is recalled that after 7 years of waiting, the design of Sigipes II was finally entrusted in May 2021 to the Tunisian company Simac (Société de l’informatique de management et de communication). This, after the inability of the consortium Cameroon Audit Consulting to finalise the work, which had already swallowed up nearly 8 billion CFA francs.

With a budget of 4.2 billion, the new contract provides for a period of 24 months for the completion of the work, which places the delivery date of this digital solution in May 2023.

According to the government authorities, Sigipes II will put an end to the various frauds perpetrated on the State’s pay file, which cause the Treasury to lose several billion CFA francs each year. In concrete terms, the new system consists of a merger of the State’s pay file, managed by the Ministry of Finance, and the file of public agents, managed by the Ministry of Public Service. Its deployment, it is learnt, will increase transparency in the remuneration of state personnel.