The fifth edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Tour sets off today as athletes from Cameroon and Africa battle for the pretigious yellow jersey.

Despite earlier fears, all has been set for a successful race as the winner of the yellow jersey is awaited on Sunday during the final stage.

But this success of this competition would not have been written without the Cameroon Telecommunications that has provided the platform for an inch perfect event.

After seeing through a succeesful Major National Dialogue, the General Manager of Camtel Judith Yah Sunday espe Achidi went down to Bertoua to ensure the leading telecommunications company plays its role as a citizen enterprise.

Thus, banners, flyers, gadgets, flags all decorated the event ground on Wednesday as the various teams to compete were presented.

Alongside the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le, Judith Yah Sunday reaffirmed Camtel’s committment to accompany the race to its successful end.

Matching words to action, Camtel will reward the winner of the yellow jersey, set aside for the Best African cyclist in the competition-a tradition for the past ten years which the General Manager wants to preserve for as long as possible.

She has also offered a banquet dinner for 300 persons on Sunday October 20, when the yellow jersy must have been won.