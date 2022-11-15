Cameroon : Camwater Boss Denounces Fraud

The Director General of the Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (Camwater), Blaise Moussa, invites his collaborators “to more rigour, abnegation and professionalism” in order to “put an end” to the fraud of drinking water.

On Friday 11 November, a hundred false connections were destroyed in Mvan ,Yaounde. Two days earlier, “a vast fraud network” was dismantled in the Bonabéri district of Douala.

The General Manager of Camwater warns those committed to the development, operation, monitoring and security of distribution units to stop a fraud circuit which was discovered . “I particularly instruct the regional directors and delegates to take rigorous and vigorous control of their personnel in this sensitive segment that constitutes the distribution units. In general, each of Camwater’s staff must feel obliged to contribute to the fight against the gangrene that is the fraud of public drinking water,” he wrote.

“This phenomenon, which has already reached worrying proportions, is the consequence of the complacency, serious failures and complicity of the staff in charge of the distribution units of the various regional directorates and delegations,” continues Blaise Moussa, appointed on 30 September last year to head the public company in charge of the production and distribution of drinking water in Cameroon. He promises that this fight will intensify with the support of the competent authorities, and that legal action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“All offenders will be subject to disciplinary and financial sanctions without prejudice to legal proceedings in case of proven involvement of collaborators,” he warned. This arrest comes at a time when cases of massive fraud on the Camwater network are discovered every day, especially in the cities of Yaounde and Douala. The company says that about fifty cases of fraud were reported in the capital last week.