Cameroon:Govt defuses CAMWATER workers’ strike after partial settlement of social debt

500 million will be released for the partial settlement of the social debt of the employees of Camwater who threatened to go on strike on October 1st.

This was made known in a press release jointly signed by the Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, the Director General of Camwater and five union leaders.

According to reports, the Minister of Finance is expected to transfer this amount which represents just 5% of the debt claimed by employees of the corporation. But government is said to have made a promise of progressively settling the debts.

In addition, the new leaders of the public company, according to the same communiqué, have shown “good dispositions to respect the legal and regulatory texts, notably the Labour Code and the collective agreement“. “Consequently, the union leaders inform the staff that the strike is lifted. They invite them to return to their workstations on Monday 3 October 2022 at 7:30 a.m. sharp,” reads the document, which also announces the continuation of “more in-depth consultations within Camwater”.

In the midst of the tense atmosphere at Camwater, Gervais Bolenga was replaced as Director General by Blaise Moussa last Friday, September 30 following an extraordinary board meeting. The new man in charge has the daunting task to calm down disgruntled staf but also improve on the quality and quantity of potable water supplied to households in Cameroon.