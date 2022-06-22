Cameroon: Camwater Recommends Use of Toll free Number “8121” to Report Poor Water Quality

“It sometimes happens that the water produced by Camwater has an unusual colour, even inconvenient. If the situation persists, it is likely to be a case of network infiltration, and Camwater should be contacted on its freephone number (8121). The latter will be responsible for finding the fault in the network, repairing it and proceeding with a double action of purging and disinfection of the network,” said the member of government.

The latter explains that the change in the colour of the water distributed by Camwater very often occurs after a more or less prolonged interruption. This discolouration can generally be due to infiltration of the network due to broken pipes or more frequently to the presence of galvanised steel pipes in many homes.

Galvanised steel pipes deteriorate over time and when the system is not under load, the resulting detritus settles and accumulates. When the water returns, it is carried away by the pressure and comes out through the taps. “In the latter case, it is advisable to leave the tap running for about a minute to get clear water again,” says the government member.

If users complain about the colour of the water served in the taps by Camwater, the Cameroonian state concessionaire in charge of the public service of drinking water in urban and peri-urban areas, Minee, for its part, tries to reassure the public by saying that this company observes both the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and those of Cameroon in its daily process of water purification.

According to the government member, the company also has internal mechanisms to control the quality of this water through its dedicated structures and a partnership with a renowned laboratory for unannounced and regular controls.