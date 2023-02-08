Cameroon : Camwater Shuts down Akomnyada Production Plant

The Akmonyada production plant is on standstill. In a press release published on 7 January, Camwater announced the Akomnyada unit will be closed until works get completed

This situation is worrisome because the populations of Yaounde are expecting an improvement in service, but rather grow in shortage daily. This shortdown will eventually run most taps in Yaounde dry until further notice. During the Board of Directors meeting in September 2022, Gervais Bolenga, the former Director General of Camwater, was ordered to take “urgent measures” to ensure the quality of water produced at the Akomnyada station.

Since then, the situation has being stagnant or degrading . In other to make amends, Camwater officials decide to do indepth works? after an incident at the production plant . The press release reads “Camwater, Yaoundé agglomeration regional management, informs its customers that due to an incident that occurred during the night of 05 to 06 February 2023 on the long-distance pipe 1400 from Mbalmayo to Yaoundé at Plate 33, and whose work led to the stoppage of production at the Akomnyada plant, the supply of drinking water will be disrupted in some districts of the city of Yaounde on 06 and 07 February 2023. The normal restoration of the drinking water supply in the said divisions will be done progressively as soon as the work already underway is completed”.

We recall that , to these urgent measures, the board of directors had proposed to their former boss,either guarantee the availability of water treatment products at the plant, or solve the problems of supply of treatment products to all Camwater’s plants in the long term.None of these being effectuated, lack of improvement, disruptions in the distribution of drinking water cost him his job. This mission is now entrusted to the new DG, Blaise Moussa.