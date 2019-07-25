Cameroon: Canada reiterates desire to help find internal solutions to Anglophone crisis

The outgoing Canadian High commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O’Neil has reiterated her country’s availability to help find lasting Cameroonian solutions to the socio political unrest in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Nathalie O’Neil was speaking yesterday at the Unity Palace after President Paul Biya granted her an audience prior to her departure from Cameroon. This departure follows the end of her mandate as Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon.

“I reiterate to the President of the republic the availability of Canada to support Cameroon in her search for Cameroonian solutions to this problem” O’Neil said at the end of the audience.

She ended by wishing peace to Cameroonian people.

Nathalie O’Neil came to Cameroon two years ago as Canadian high commissioner to Cameroon. During her stay, she worked on several projects amongst which was women empowerment.

As she prepares to leave Cameroon in the days to come, she promised to be the mouth piece of Cameroon and the defender of the country’s interest wherever she goes.