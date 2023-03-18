Cameroon : Canada to Support Development of SME Incubation

The High Commissioner of Canada to Cameroon accompanied on, March 16 in Yaounde, a team from the General Delegation of Quebec in Dakar ,Senegal to meet with the Minister of Small and Medium Size Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft . This meeting aimed at elaborating strategies put in place to better develop SME.

The Quebec Delegation came to discuss with the Minister Achille Bassilikin III, the conditions for improving the conventions that bind the two parties. These conventions focus on the development of incubation of small and medium enterprises and youth entrepreneurship. “Canada has based its economy on SMEs. Here, we have two important agreements: in the suppot of very small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial transformation companies, knowledge sharing, sometimes co-contracting activities, technology transfer,” explained Minister Bassilikin III.

According to this member of the government, the development of incubation activity is an area in which Canada and the SME Promotion Agency are working. “And in this framework, with the new High Commissioner, there is a whole support that will be done in the incubation activity, everything that affects the development of youth entrepreneurship, but also everything that affects innovation. These are the sectors in which we are going to boost this relationship,” the minister said.

With the creation in 2004 of a ministry dedicated to the development of SMEs, Cameroon seeks to make them levers of growth. According to Minpmeesa figures, the country had 330,543 in 2020, or 99.8% of the total business population in Cameroon.