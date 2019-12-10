The University of Toronto in Canada has opened a database to document atrocities committed in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The database was created by a group of researchers and civic leaders who say they are concerned by the devastating impacts of violence and atrocities in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions, especially for civilians.

The team charged with compiling the data includes researchers at University of Toronto and Amnesty International’s Digital Verification Corps (University of California – Berkeley, University of Essex, University of Pretoria, University of Toronto), with support from other GIS verifiers, Cameroonian nonprofits such as CHRDA, and a few prominent Cameroonians and friends of Cameroon who are neither affiliated with the Cameroon government nor with any of the non-state armed groups, or other warring parties.

The University of Toronto says the aim of the database is to counter the culture of impunity that has pervaded this crisis since it began in 2016; assist human rights activists and journalists advocating for human rights in Cameroon.

The data base also seeks to secure evidence for future international accountability procedures and a possible national truth, justice, and reconciliation commission; constitute an archive for scholarly research on Cameroon and the Anglophone Crisis and conflict as well as serve as a deterrence to warring parties from engaging in further atrocities.