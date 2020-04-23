Cameroon cancels national celebrations

The coronavirus pandemic has led President Paul Biya, to cancel all celebrations of International Labour Day and National Day in Cameroon scheduled for May 1 and 20 respectively.By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

The move was made official through a brief statement issued on Wednesday evening by the Secretary General of the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

The decision comes at a time when the government has stopped communicating on the epidemiological evolution of the coronavirus, with the justification of the concern not to cause panic among the population, it noted.

However, the figures published on April 19 by the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, suggested that 305 people have recovered from the virus, 176 are under treatment, 33 under oxygen therapy.

42 people have died of the disease.

According to other sources contacted by APA, Cameroon has “at least 1300 registered cases of coronavirus and more than 50 deaths as of 22 April 2020.”