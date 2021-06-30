The Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga has lauded the smooth running of the 2021 session of the General Certificate of Education, GCE and the Technical Vocational Education (TVE) Intermediate examination.

Over 170,000 students across the country embarked on the exercise on Tuesday, June 29 in the various accommodation centres across the country.

Early on Tuesday, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga was in several schools in Yaounde to assess the conduct of the exam.

At the various schools, hand washing points and hand sanitizers were placed at the entrance of centre while face masks were also made available for students or teachers who did not possess masks. Social distancing is equally respected at the centre with a maximum of 24 students allowed per class.

“All I can say is that tradition has been reassured. The candidates were all on time, started and ended on time and we hope his goes on like that. I was impressed with the measures put in place and I am happy all the barrier measures were respected,” Prof Nalova Lyonga said.

In the North West Region, candidates are equally in the groove after joining their counterparts for the exercise.

According to the North West Regional Delegate of Secondary Education, Roland Ngwang Yuven, the exercise has been going on hitch free in all seven divisions of the region with security beefed up. He added that participation in the examination has witnessed a sharp increase this year from 14, 000 candidates to over 20,000 candidates.

It is the same atmosphere of calm and serenity that is prevailing is the various accommodation centres in the South West Region as students in that part of the country equally joined their counterparts last Tuesday to begin writing the examination. At one of the Bilingual Grammar School, Buea, one of the accommodation centres, the exercise has been going on smoothly except for a few absences recorded on the first day, according to the chief of centre. In total, 30,141 candidates are writing the GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level examination in the South West Region while 7146 others embarked on the Technical Vocational Education (TVE) Intermediate exams.