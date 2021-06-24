Cameroon: Cannabis farm allegedly supplying separatists destroyed in West region

A five hectare Cannabis farm in Bamelu, Batcham subdivision, Bamboutos Division in the West region reported to supply separatist fighters from Lebialem in the neighboring crisis-hit South West region of Cameroon has been destroyed by security elements.

The operation was carried out by elements of the Mobile Intervention Police Unit in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon on instructions of the regional Delegate for National Security.

According to the Commissioner who led the operation, the owners of the farm are the ones supplying separatist fighters in the neighboring Lebialem which they consume to commit atrocities that threaten the peace of the country.

They destroyed the five hectare farm and carried the cannabis to present to regional authorities.

The Commissioner declared his intentions to carry on the operation all through the region to clean it off such farms.

“We will move from one village to the other to cleanse them for the crisis to end…” He told the press.

He equally called on the population to collaborate with security forces to ease the operation.