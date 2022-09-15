Cameroon-CAR: Cavaye Yeguie Djibril Denounces “dubious morality” of MP

The National Assembly of Cameroon has not mandated anyone, says Cavaye Yaguie Djibril. “I have the honour to inform you for transmission to its high addressee that the Cameroonian opposition deputy Salmana Amadou Ali does not benefit from any mandate from our institution allowing him to conduct political and commercial activities in the Central African Republic. In this regard, it would be desirable to inform the authorities of your great and beautiful country that this MP of dubious morality is acting on his own behalf and cannot claim any support from us,” wrote the President of the National Assembly of Cameroon to the President of the National Assembly of CAR on September 7th 2022.

The Honourable Salmana Amadou Ali is a member of the 10th legislature, elected in the February 9, 2020 poll. Vice-chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Lower House of Parliament, he is a member of the Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (Fsnc) of Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary. His home constituency is the Diamaré department, in the Far North region of Cameroon.

In August 2022, MP Salmana made public the information that the president of the Central African Republic had awarded him an honorary distinction. According to him, Faustin Archange Touadera had elevated him to the rank of Commander of the Order of Commercial Merit. This distinction represents the recognition of the sister republic of Cameroon to the Honourable Salmana. Salmana is investing in the agri-food and forestry sectors in the Central African Republic.

In receiving this distinction, the Cameroonian MP said he was grateful to President Cvaye Yeguie Djibril who enabled him to enhance the Republic of Cameroon in the Central African Republic, allegations denied by this very institution.