Cameroon, CAR discuss security, border issues

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji on Monday, June 13 officially opened a three-day meeting between Cameroon and the Central African Republic on cross border security and boundary demarcation.

The delegations from the two countries are holding two simultaneous meetings; the second session of the Permanent Mixed Commission on cross border security and the fifth session of the Ad Hoc Commission on boundary demarcation between Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

Opening the session, Paul Atanga Nji called on experts to dissect all avenues and propose feasible solutions to the all security and border demarcation-related issues put on the table.

Officials of Cameroon and the Central African Republic first met in 2010 in Bertoua and since then there has been an increase in insecurity characterised by highway robbery, infiltration of terrorists, trafficking, poaching and illegal exploitation of natural resources.

Thus, the Minister of Territorial Administration lamented on some of these unfortunate situations which has hindered the development of both countries but stressed the time has come to move forward by mapping out sustainable strategies to build better.

On his part, Bruno Yapande, Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralisation and Local Development of the Central African Republic and head of his country’s delegation said the history and geography of both nations means they are bound to work together for their common good.

He also used the opportunity to extend fraternal greetings from Prof Faustin Archange Touadera to his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya while reiterating the commitment of both men to see peace and stability reign in both countries.