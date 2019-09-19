The Archbishop Emeritus of Douala His Eminence Cardinal Tumi has submitted a 400-page document to the Prime Minister, Head of government Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute.

Cardinal Tumi who was received at the Star Building in line with the consultations ahead of the Major National Dialogue which holds at the end of the month led a college of religious leaders to submit their views.

The 400-page document is a collection of views from the collected in the past months from the North West and South West regions by organisers of the Anglophone General Conference.

Cardinal Tumi who is the convenor of the Anglophone General Confenrence has never been granted authorisation by the government to hold the gathering but recently welcomed the decision by the Head of State to call for the Major National Dialogue.