Cameroon: Cardinal Tumi released, Fon of Nso still in captivity

The Archbishop Emeritus of Douala, Christian Cardinal Tumi has finally been released from captivity, sources in Babessi have confimed.

He was released early on Friday morning by his abductors as he is about returning to Kumbo. However, there are still no traces of the Fon of Nso, HRM Semh Mbinglo.

The were all kidnapped on Thursday evening around Baba I in Ngoketunjia division on their way to Kumbo as the prelate was accompanying the Fon back to his palace after spending over a year out.

His release comes after the population mobilised this morning alongside the Diocese of Kumbo to march to Babessi and demand the release of the prelate who recently celebrated his 90 anniversary.