The Archbishop Emeritus of Douala His Emminence Christian Cardinal Tumi has urged the Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute to be very objective in chairing the Major National Dialogue which starts on Monday September 30.

While responding to questions pertaining to the dialogue, Cardinal Tumi said he has no doubts the Prime Minister is competent to handle proceedings at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The prelate said, the one-week dialogue will give an opportunity to judge if the Prime Minister was the right pick for the task.

Critics have been skeptical on the choice of Dion Ngute, hand picked by the Head of State to chair the dialogue, but Cardinal Tumi said he should only be judged from his work during the one-week sitting.

If the Prime Minister works with absolute objectivity, nobody will even remember he is of the ruling party, Cardinal Tumi said.