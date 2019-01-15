Cameroon: Cardinal Tumi’s AGC woos Anglophone diaspora

The convenors of the Anglophne General Conference have announced a trip abroad for consultative talks with Anglophones in the diaspora before holding the conference.

During a press conference on Saturday January 12 in Bamenda, the convenors admitted there were some shortcomings in their consultations and were thus changing their modus operandi to ensure all parties find a space within the set up.

“We agree that enough consultations have not been done, that is why we are sending missions to America and Europe and within the national territory …as soon as we get the results of the extensive consultation mission, a date and a place for the conference will immediately be announced,” Cardinal Tumi said.

The press conference was an opportunity to announce the coming on board of the Executive President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention Reverend Godwill Ncham.

The Anglophone General Conference has suffer two major adjournments since the idea was conceived back in July 2018 and no particular date has been set since it was laast postponed at the end of 2018.