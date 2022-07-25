Cameroon: Cardiologists, Gynecologists and Ophthalmologists Hold Free of Charge Health Campaign 

Published on
25.07.2022 at 15h53
by
Paul Reinhard Wandji
It is in line with the organization of the Health International fair which opens on July 26 in Yaounde.
Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are among the most deadly diseases in Cameroon. Faced with this, G Conseil Cameroon is organizing a symposium on diabetes and cardiovascular diseases on July 26, 2022. This scientific encounter will take place within the framework of the Health international fair.
Several experts like Pr Jean Bahebeck, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, Pr Euloge Yiagnigni, a cardiologist, and Dr. Albert Ze, a specialist in health economics are said to take part.
The scientific meeting also plans on July 27 a free health campaign with the intervention of various cardiologists, gynecologists, stomatologists, and ophthalmologists.
The Health international fair for its third edition will also allow discussion of health issues, “we will discuss everything related to health and nursing staff. It is more to defend our work, our know-how, to discuss the problems of systems and health policy”, explains Dr. Simon Pierre Gwet, promoter of the show.
The event will close with the presentation of awards for health personnel at the health gala to be held at the National Museum.