Cameroon: Cardiologists, Gynecologists and Ophthalmologists Hold Free of Charge Health Campaign 

Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are among the most deadly diseases in Cameroon. Faced with this, G Conseil Cameroon is organizing a symposium on diabetes and cardiovascular diseases on July 26, 2022. This scientific encounter will take place within the framework of the Health international fair.

Several experts like Pr Jean Bahebeck, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, Pr Euloge Yiagnigni, a cardiologist, and Dr. Albert Ze, a specialist in health economics are said to take part.

The scientific meeting also plans on July 27 a free health campaign with the intervention of various cardiologists, gynecologists, stomatologists, and ophthalmologists.