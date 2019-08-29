Cameroon: Cargo involved in traffic of fuel intercepted in Douala

A vessel reportedly involved in the traffic of fuel was seized in the night of Tuesday August 27 breaking Wednesday by the Cameroonian customs in collaboration with the Navy in a maritime boarder between Cameroon and Nigeria.

According to reports, the vessel was intercepted at about 1am Wednesday morning during one of the custom officers’ patrol mission at the sea aimed at halting illicit trade.

Recounting the circumstances that led to the track down, the customs captain, Hugues Kuetche, said they saw the vessel in question sharing fuel with another ship, activity which is not accepted.

Reports say the cargo was taken to the Douala Naval base for investigations meanwhile the persons on board the cargo were arrested and taken into custody at the Port’s gendarmerie for enquiries.

This track down operation goes in line with the custom officials “HALCOMI” operation launched in December 2018 with the aim to halt illicit trade of fuel at sea. According to Hugues Kuetche, this is third cargo seized since the operation was launched.