At least one person was killed and another person injured when armed men fired at a church in Bali, North West Region of Cameroon, sources have said.

The incident occured on Sunday, August 22 as images immediately went viral on social media showing christians at the Presbyterian Church, Bali in total panic after one woman had succumbed to bullet wounds in church and the pastor seriously injured.

“Pastor of PCC Ntanfoang-Bali has been short on the arm and a Christian died in the process during a divine service today Sunday 22nd August 2021. Pastor is currently in theatre receiving medical attention. Details of the story later…,” the Presbyterian Church tweeted on Sunday.

Despite accusations and counter accusations, no group has claimed responsibility for the event while the army is still to react.

The locality of Bali has been tense in the past weeks after a separatist-imposed ban on movements of vehicles to counter the initial ban on bikes by local administrative authorities.

This followed the killing for five policemen in Bali in an ambush. During an operation last week, soldiers are reported to have killed at least five separatist fighters and opened the major roads that had been blocked for weeks.