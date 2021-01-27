Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Carnage in Dschang as 53 persons perish in road accident

Published on 27.01.2021 at 13h28 by JournalduCameroun

At least 53 persons have perished following a road accident that occured in the early hours of Wednesday around Santchou, Menoua Division in the West Region of Cameroon.

The accident occured when a 70 seater bus belonging to the Menoua Voyages transport agency collided with a truck  transporting fuel before going up in flames.

Elements of the firefighting brigade arrived the scene late when the bus had gone up in flames and reducing several persons to skeletons. According to the Governor of the West Region, Awa Fonka Augustine, at least 53 corpses have been retrieved from the scene of the incident and a few persons critically injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.

This is a developing story…

