Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Cartons of amunition intercepted in Tiko

Published on 21.08.2019 at 00h29 by JournalduCameroun

A consignment of amunition was intercepted and seized at the Tiko port by custom authorities on Monday June 18, sources have said.

The amunition were part of a luggage destined for the North West region when it was intercepted at the Tiko port, custom sources said.

The owner of the consignmen of good has not shown up as security forces have opened investigations. This is the latest move by custom authorities to intercept goods illegally smuggled into Cameroon through thee Tiko seaport after a consignment of contraband goods was recently destroyed after interception at the port.

Tags : | |

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top