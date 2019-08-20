Cameroon: Cartons of amunition intercepted in Tiko

A consignment of amunition was intercepted and seized at the Tiko port by custom authorities on Monday June 18, sources have said.

The amunition were part of a luggage destined for the North West region when it was intercepted at the Tiko port, custom sources said.

The owner of the consignmen of good has not shown up as security forces have opened investigations. This is the latest move by custom authorities to intercept goods illegally smuggled into Cameroon through thee Tiko seaport after a consignment of contraband goods was recently destroyed after interception at the port.