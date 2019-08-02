Cameroon: Cartons of contraband liquor seized in Yaounde

Cartons of liquor packaged in juice bottles and fraudulently labelled under a well-known brand have been seized at the Odza neighbourhood in Yaounde by the Ministry of trade, sources have confirmed.



In an unexpected late night move, the National Control brigade officials of the Ministry of trade caught the suspect- a lady at her home in Odza, packaging the liquor in juice bottles and labelling them with fake stamps.

According to reports, the crackdown exercise led by trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana follows an investigation that was been carried on by officials of the National control Brigade of the said Ministry.

The cartons of liquor as well as the fake stamps were seized, meanwhile the suspect was taken away where she will later on face the law.

This crackdown follows a recent one that happened a week ago at the Mimboman neighbourhood where in huge quantities of contraband detergents were seized.