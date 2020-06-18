Cameroon: Cartons of fake paracetamol tablets seized in Douala

Forty-one cartons of fake paracetamol tablets have been impounded by officials of the 19 District Police station in Bonaberri, Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

A presumed illegal transporter of forty-one cartons of fake paracetamol tablets have fallen into the dragnet of police officers in Bonaberri, Douala and the drugs impounded.

According to reports, the drugs left Bamenda in the North West region of Cameroon to Douala, Littoral region.

The transporter is reported to have pretended all along his journey at all police check points to be asthmatic and was allowed to go without any disturbance.

When he got to Douala’s Bonaberri and was offloading the cartons, onlookers reportedly suspected the quality of the drugs and alerted the police.

According to police officer Mbang Mbang of the 19 District, Bonaberi, they received information from one person in on the presence of a vehicle offloading suspicious cartons of drugs from Bamenda.

They (police) immediately sent a colleague on the field. Once on the scene, the transporter was unable to produce documents asserting the drugs were authentic, as such, they were impounded for appropriate measures to be taken.