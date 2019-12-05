The case against 37 Cameroonian asylum seekers deported from Nigeria over 18 months agao resumes at the Yaounde Military tribunal today.

This will be the third time the case case comes up in court after suffering two adjournments as the detainees face several charges amongst them secession, rebellion, terrorism.

Their lawyers have continued to dismiss the charges and say their clients were arrested and deported in violation of international conventions.

After spending months in detention at the National Gendarmerie headquarters, the 37 were recently transferred to the Kondengui Maximum security prison from where a join hundreds of other detainees currently being held within the context of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.