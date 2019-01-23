Cameroon: Case against ex CRTV GM adjourned to March 1

The case against Amadou Vamoulke, former General Manager of the Cameroon Radio and Television Corporation, CRTV has been adjourned to March 1.

The former CRTV boss who is accused alongside two others of embezzling close to four billion Francs CFA during his tenure at the state broadcaster briefly appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Yaounde on Tuesday January 22 before the case was adjourned for the Prosecutor to finalise their list of witnesses.

The defense counsel continue to dismiss the charges brought before their clients and called for the court to throw out the case given that no witnesses have been brought forward so far to back up the charges.

The defense counsel as well as several international organisations continue to consider Amadou Vamoulke, who was appearing in court for the sixteenth time, as a political prisoner and have called on the court to throw out the case for lack of sufficient evidence.

“I don’t expect anything positive from the court because the charges are all framed up,” Fatta Vamoulke, daughter of the detained said while adding her father’s fate now lies in the hands of the Head of State who can decide to free him.