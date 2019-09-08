Cameroon: Case against Kamto adjourned to October 8

The case against the detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto and 88 others has been adjourned to October 8.

The case which opened at the Yaounde Military Tribunal on Friday September 6 was adjourned after one of the accused Christian Penda Ekoka suffered a malaise in court.

The trial lasted just for under an hour with the arrival of the judge who called on all parties to be civil and respect proceedings in court.

After a few preliminary objections, the court proceeded to read out the names of the accused but the exercise was interrupted by the malaise suffered by Christian Pena Ekoka.

This incident forced the judge to suspend hearing upon request from the defense counsel only to resume an hour later.

Upon resumption of hearing, Barristers Emmanuel Simh and Agbor Nkongho of the defence counsel urged the court to adjourn the matter given the absence of one of their clients.

A submission that was accepted by the judge who adjourned the matter to October 8 and reassured all parties in court that all measures will be taken to address issues raised during the preliminaries.

Charges were not read in court but the roll call at the court’s notice board reveals the 89 accused are charged with ten counts amongst them insurrection, hostility against the fatherland, rebellion, illegal meetings and demonstrations, unlawful political groupings, destruction of public and classified property, contempt of the President of the Republic.