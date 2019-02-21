Cameroon: Case against Kamto adjourned to Tuesday

The Yaounde military tribunal has adjourned the case agaisnt the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement to February 26.

Mauriice Kamto was expected to appear before a judge on Thursday at the Yaounde military tribunal for further hearing.

However, the opening of the judicial year at the Supreme court the same day forced the Military Tribunal to adjourn the hearing to next week.

On February 13, Maurice Kamto was presented before prosecutors at the Yaounde Military Tribunal where he was charged with rebellion, hostility against the Fatherland…etc and sent to the Kondengui prison.

This came after he had spent fifteen days at the Special Operations Unit of the Police in Mvan, Yaounde following his arrest on January 26.