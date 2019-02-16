Cameroon: Case against Kamto supporters adjourned to Monday

The case against some detained members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement has been adjourned to Monday January 18.

Over two dozens of Kamto supporters appeared before the Yaounde Court of First Instance on Friday but the case was immediately adjourned on grounds of identification.

An “intruder” had been brought to court alongside the detainees in court which caused a disagreement between the defense counsel and the judge.

The intruder had requested to be assisted only by his lawyer instead of the college of lawyer which got the defense confused as to how the “intruder” had beeen brought alongside the CRM supporters.

The presiding judge had no option but to adjourn the case to Monday January 18.