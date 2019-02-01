Cameroon: Case against pro Kaamto supporters adjourned to February 15

Over two dozens of protesters arrested last weekend in connection to the protests organised by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have appeared before a judge at the Yaounde Court of First Instance.

The detained who have formally been charged have since denied any wrongdoing with the judge initially adjourning the case to March 15.

However, after serious protest from the defense counsel, the case was finally brought forward to March 15 while most of the detainees have now been transfered to the Kondengui maximum security prison.

The first batch comprised of 13 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement led by Engelbert Lebon Datchoua, a key adviser of Maurice Kamto arrived the Kondengui prison on Thursday night with the next batch following immediately after Friday’s hearing.

On his part, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto is still held at the Special Operations Unit (GSO) in Mvaan, Yaounde.