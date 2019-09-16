Cameroon: Case against seven soldiers accused of killing women, children in FN region postponed

The case against the seven soldiers accused of having killed two women and their babies in Cameroon’s Far North region has been postponed for the second time to October 21, due to the absence of defence lawyers.

Arrested last year after a video showing some soldiers killing women and their babies in the Far North region went viral, the seven soldiers were expected to appear at the Yaounde Military Tribunal today.

Reports say due to the lack of defence lawyers, the President of the Military Tribunal adjourned the case to October 21.

In effect, Cameroonian lawyers today began a five-day strike, protesting against what they have described as a violation of their rights.

The seven soldiers are charged with murder, violation of order and complicity in murder.

Reports say when the video went viral, the government of Cameroon denied claims it was shot in Cameroon, but investigations by international NGOs, notably Amnesty International media revealed the video was actually shot in Cameroon and gave indications of those who actually committed the act.