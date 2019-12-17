Cameroon: Case against soldiers accused of extra-judicial killing to be held indoors

The seven Cameroonian soldiers accused of killing two women and their babies in the Far North region of Cameroon will henceforth be judged indoors as their court case resumes in January 2020.

The decision was made public Monday December 16, 2019 by the Yaounde Military Tribunal upon request from the accused.

Arrested last year after a video showing some soldiers killing women and their babies in 2015 in the Far North region over supposed links with Boko Haram went viral, the seven soldiers amongst whom a Lieutenant have in their several public hearings pleaded not guilty of charges of complicity in murder, breach of regulations and conspiracy.

Reports say when the video went viral in 2018, authorities denied claims it was shot in Cameroon, but investigations by international NGOs, notably Amnesty International media revealed the video was shot in Cameroon and gave indications of those who actually committed the act.

The trial of these seven military men resumes on January 20, 2020.