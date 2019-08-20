The case against seven soldiers accused of killing women and children in the Far North region of Cameroon has been adjourned to August 27.

The soldiers were expected to appear at the Yaounde Military tribunal for the first time since they were arrested and detained last year.

However, the lack of a court room for hearing to take place forced the President of the tribunal Col. Abega Mbezoa epse Eko Eko adjourn the matter.

The main court room at the Military Tribunal was occupied the whole day as hearing of the ten detained leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement resumed.

The seven soldiers are charged with murder, insubordination and complicity in murder as the case comes up 13 months after a video went viral showing soldiers killing women and their babies in the Far North region of Cameroon.

The government of Cameroonat the time denied claims the video was shot in Cameroon but investigations by international NGOs, notably Amnesty International media revealed the video was actually shot in Cameroon and gaev indications of those who actually committed the act.

Seven soldiers were later arrested and detained with then Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary backtracking saying the soldiers will be tried accordingly.