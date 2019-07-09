The Court of First Instance in Yaounde has adjourned the case against web journalist Paul Chouta to August 13, sources have said.

Paul Chouta who was arrested on June 10 and is accused of defammation was appeared in court today only for the matter to be adjourned after the civil party failed to show up.

Franco Cameroonian writer Calixthe Beyal who filed a complaint for defammation against Paul Chouta failed to appear in court today as has been the previous two times.

The defense counsel see this move as an attempt to maintain Paul Chouta in jail after he was remanded in custody at the Kondengui Maximum security prison.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ has described his detention as arbitrary and an attempt to silence the press and called for his immediate release.