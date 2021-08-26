Cameroon: Catholic Bishops condemn church attack in Anglophone region

The National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, NECC, has condemned the recent violent events in the North West region that led to the loss of life and properties.

Last Sunday, August 22, images surfaced online showing christians of the Presbyterian Church Bali wailing in church after one of their was killed by a bullet while the parish pastor was injured.

Reports say it followed a scuffled around the church premises between soldiers and separatist fighters as both factions continue to deny responsibility of the event.

Immediately after Sunday’s events, armed separatist fighters invaded the locality of Oku, Bui division in the North West Region, setting several buildings ablaze in an attempt to force the population to respect the regular Monday sit-at-home protest that has been goig on in the Anglophone regions for the past four years.

Reacting to these events, the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon condemned the “barbaric and desecrating” acts and called on Catholic Christians and persons of goodwill to continue praying for peace to reign in the country.