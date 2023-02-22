Energy › Religion

Happening now

Cameroon : Catholic Christians begin Lent Season with Ash Wednesday

Published on 22.02.2023 at 16h41 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Ash wednesday

The Catholic Church has entered since Wednesday, February 22 in a liturgical season that prepares it for the celebration of the Passover.

A sign of the cross marked on the forehead, preceded by an evangelical formula “convert and believe in the good news“. This is what marks the beginning of Lent among Catholic Christians. During this 40-day period, which begins with the laying on of ashes, the faithfuls are called to get closer to God, as Fr Charles Ngoubi explains, “the laying down of ashes refers to the tradition of Hebrews who covered their heads with ashes to express their repentance. Lent is therefore this period that prepares Christians for the celebration of the Passover.”

In Ritual, is not different at the  St Peter and Paul Parish Simbock, the face marked with the sign of the cross, confides that “to be in communion with God, I must live a Christian life. The time of Lent is the time  to get closer to him.” During this period, Christians will rely on prayer, sharing and penance, three essential pillars for a good preparation for the celebration of the Passover.

As a reminder Ash Wednesday is a solemn reminder of human mortality and the need for reconciliation with God and marks the beginning of the penitential Lenten season, Genesis 3:19 – “…For dust you are, and to dust you shall return.”. It is commonly observed with ashes and fasting.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top