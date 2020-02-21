Cameroon: Catholic Christians in Kumbo, Douala pray for Ngarbuh victims

Christians of the Roman Catholic Church in Kumbo and Douala respectively in the North West and Littoral regions of Cameroon are currently attending Requiem masses in memory of victims of the Ngarbuh incident.

In Kumbo, the mass is celebrated by Bishop George Nkuo assisted by His Eminence Christian Cardinal Tumi.

The same exercise is led by Archbishop Samuel Kleda in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

While earlier reacting on the Ngarbuh incident, both prelates strongly condemned the killing of God’s children and set this Friday February 21, 2020 as a day of prayer for the victims and their family members, and for violence to end in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon.

On Friday February 14, 2020, an incident occurred in Ngarbuh, Ndu in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon.

According to reports from the region, it led to the death of at least twenty people including women and children. Reports further say some nine houses were equally razed.

However, this report has been contradicted by the Government of Cameroon according to whom only five people, including a woman and four children lost their lives.