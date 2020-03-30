Cameroon: Catholic mission sealed in NW region for violating anti-coronavirus measures

Christ the King Catholic Mission in Jakiri, Bui Division of the North West region of Cameroon has reportedly been shut down by authorities over the non-respect of Government’s Coronavirus response measure that prohibits the gathering of more than fifty persons.

Sources say the church was sealed Sunday March 29, 2020 by the Divisional Officer for Jakiri Sub-Division, Andrew Monono after it reportedly hosted over two hundred Christians amidst growing concerns posed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, after sealing the church, the DO said his decision comes after the Mission repeatedly failed to respect State measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“The Church in question has organised a series of mass services which hosted more than two hundred and fifty Christians, which is against the prescriptions of the Government…” The DO said.

The Reverend of the sealed Mission on his part disclosed Sunday’s service was intended to inform Christians of Government’s Coronavirus response measures given that the previous Sunday was an election day an all were not present in Church.

Nevertheless, the Jakiri Divisional Officer said after meeting with Officials of the church this Monday, a compromised was reached at, and the doors of the church could be reopened and the church placed on observation to see if members abide by these measures.

It is worth noting that the Archbishop of the Bamenda Archdiocese had issued a communique suspending masses in the Bamenda Ecclesiastical province so as to curtail the spread of the virus.