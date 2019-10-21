The Coordinator of the Catholic Relief, Development and Social Service-CARITAS, Rev. Father Njokikang has been released after spending over 24 hours in custody.

He was released in the evening of Monday, October 21 as voices had been raised to criticise security forces for his arrest.

Sources say he was arrested by security forces on Sunday morning in Bamenda and taken to a military camp at the Bafut airport for questioning.

Rev. Father Njokikang earlier this year made a presentation on the humanitarian situation in the North West and South West Regions at the United Nations Security Council.