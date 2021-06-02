› Life

Cameroon: Catholic Rev. Fr Eboka of Mamfe diocese released after nine days in captivity

Published on 02.06.2021 at 11h59 by journal du Cameroun

Rev. Father Christopher Eboka (c) copyright
The Mamfe diocese of the Roman Cathoclic Church in Manyu Division, restive South West region of Cameroon has announced the safe and unconditional release of Rev. Father Christopher Eboka abducted last May 22nd.

 

According to a statement from the Kumba diocese, the prelate was performing his duties as the Cathedral Administrator of the diocese when unidentified gunmen abducted him from Akwa and took him to a camp at Mbilishi in Manyu Division.

The priest remained in captivity for more than a week and reports went round that his abductors were requesting for a huge sum of money for his release.

The priest was finally set free in the early hours of Tuesday June 1 healthy and unharmed.

Sources say no money was given to his kidnappers.

A video of him and Christians of the Mamfe diocese have been circulating on social media with the priest thanking the church for the prayers and support and God almighty for his safe return.

He is one among the many who have so far been kidnapped by suspected Ambazonia fighters and later on released in the course of the escalating crisis in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

