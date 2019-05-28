Cameroon: Cavaye Yeguie convenes June parliamentary session

The Speaker of the National Assembly Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has convened parliamentarians for the June session of parliament.

A release signed by the House Speaker states the lower House of Parliament opens on June 10 at 11 A.M. On the other hand the President of the Senate Marcel Niat Njifenji has convened the Upper House of Parliament the same day at 4P.M.

This is the first parliamentary session that will be holding since the both Speakers of parliament called the European Union Parliament to order on their statement regarding the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Cameroon’s parliament has not put to table the crisis in the North West and South regions since it started as the House Speaker said the Head of State has taken appropriate measures to solve the crisis.