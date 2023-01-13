Life › Kiosque

Cameroon: Cavaye Yeguie Djibril Arrests Suspects for Theft of FCFA 83 Millions

Published on 13.01.2023 at 11h04 by JDC

Cavaye Yeguie Djribril

The large sum of money was stolen from the MP’s home in Tokombere in the Far North region.

 

Two suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the gendarmerie in Tokombere and an investigation was launched. According to media sources, they are a servant, the younger brother of Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, and a prominent member of the village chiefdom. Both were taken into custody.

In the framework of the investigation, they will be prosecuted for theft of 85 million CFA francs. As with Cavaye, 83, president of the National Assembly since 1992, hundreds of millions of CFA francs have been stolen from other high ranking personalities of the Republic in the past.

This is the case of André Mama Fouda, former Minister of Public Health (561 million CFA francs); 700 million CFA francs in the space of two years at the home of Gilbert Tsimi Evouna, President of the Regional Council of the Center and former mayor of the city of Yaounde in 2017; 120 million at the home of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, reminds us the online newspaper Koaci.

