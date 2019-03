Published on 14.03.2019 at 14h07 by Journalducameroun

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was on Thursday March 14 re-elected as Speaker of Camroon’s National Assembly, extending his stay at the helmn of the Glass House.

During elections held this morning, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril picked up 118 votes from the 130 ballots that were cast in to maintain his position as House Speaker.

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has been Speaker of the National Assembly since 1992.

