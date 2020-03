House speaker Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has been relected at the helmn of the lower house of parliament.

He was re-elected on Thursday, picking up 147 votes following an election that was described as a formality given the ruling party’s large majority in parliament.

The House speaker who only appeared in parliament on Monday arrived the country at the weekend after spending weeks in France due to illness.

The election of the bureau of the National Assembly is still going on….